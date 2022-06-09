Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $3.06. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $3.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.56.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.64.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

