Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce $1.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 million to $1.50 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted sales of $13.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.