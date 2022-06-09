Analyzing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) & Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) and Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Dnb Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dnb Asa 2 2 1 0 1.80

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores currently has a consensus price target of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Dnb Asa has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 505.62%. Given Dnb Asa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dnb Asa is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Dnb Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 16.85% 8.81% 0.96% Dnb Asa N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Dnb Asa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.60 billion 0.88 $989.32 million $1.06 4.17 Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.71 $2.93 billion N/A N/A

Dnb Asa has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Summary

Dnb Asa beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Dnb Asa (Get Rating)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

