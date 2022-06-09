Analyzing Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.34%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.39 $2.54 million $0.16 36.69 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.79 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -2.29

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.84% 11.91% 8.88% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Sunworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

