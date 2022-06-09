Andrew D. Baglino Sells 433 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $725.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $864.50 and a 200-day moving average of $932.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $593.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $751.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

