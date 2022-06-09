ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.49

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.49 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 130.30 ($1.63). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,457,671 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £288.06 million and a PE ratio of -18.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 8.01.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

