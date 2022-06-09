Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.10

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.10 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 177.20 ($2.22). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.10), with a volume of 207,609 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The company has a market cap of £357.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($61,104.96).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

