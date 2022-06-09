ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.19

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $19.50. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 6,299 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.