Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

