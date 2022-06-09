ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.83

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and traded as high as $36.23. ATCO shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 527 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

