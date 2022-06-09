Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.66

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.66 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.59). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.42), with a volume of 11,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £139.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 433.66.

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.45), for a total value of £60,900 ($76,315.79).

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

