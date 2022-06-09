Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $422.36

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.36 ($5.29) and traded as high as GBX 431.04 ($5.40). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.34), with a volume of 7,836,349 shares traded.

AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.02) to GBX 620 ($7.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.59).

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 422.36.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,122.41). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,941.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

