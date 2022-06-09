Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.58).

AV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.77) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.02) to GBX 620 ($7.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.49), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($89,921.73). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,941.60).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 425.30 ($5.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 422.36. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.60). The firm has a market cap of £11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

