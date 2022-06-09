Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Bandwidth worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $525.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

