Bank of Montreal Can Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.99 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

