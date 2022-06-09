Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after buying an additional 723,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 107,220 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE KTB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

