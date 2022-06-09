Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,754 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

