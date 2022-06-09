Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Down 2.2%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $57.43. 123,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 148,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 56.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth about $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

