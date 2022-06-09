Barclays PLC Acquires 847 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Medifast worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $11,710,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $302.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 46.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

