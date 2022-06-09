Barclays PLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

