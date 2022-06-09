Barclays PLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Patrick Industries worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

