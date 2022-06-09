Barclays PLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,991 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after buying an additional 1,578,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,948,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after buying an additional 439,087 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after buying an additional 147,643 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of ATRA opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

