Barclays PLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,879 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,332 shares of company stock valued at $597,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

