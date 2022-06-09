Barclays PLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,602 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

BC opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

