Barclays PLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

