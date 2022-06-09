Barclays PLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,886 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

