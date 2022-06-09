Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Liberty Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,608 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Liberty Global by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,490 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

