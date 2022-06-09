Barclays PLC Purchases 9,259 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 299.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.11% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

