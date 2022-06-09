Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

