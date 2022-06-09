Barclays PLC Sells 14,741 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

