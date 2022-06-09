Barclays PLC Sells 648,239 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 648,239 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

