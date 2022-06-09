Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.35. Beauty Health shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 1,103 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 334,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beauty Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

