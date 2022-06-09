Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,144,000 after purchasing an additional 302,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $12,615,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

BSY opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

