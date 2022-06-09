Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.62. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 8,938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Biomerica alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.