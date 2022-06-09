BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $854.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BLK opened at $662.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $665.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.01. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

