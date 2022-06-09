BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.83. Approximately 14,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 71,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 412.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

