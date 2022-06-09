Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

