Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 10,352 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 469.07%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.