Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of PBW opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61.

