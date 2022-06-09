Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.