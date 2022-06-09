Blair William & Co. IL Buys 991 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 439,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 50,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $58.17.

