Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32,270.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 387,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 184.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 256,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

