Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 5,368 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

