Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

