Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after buying an additional 72,883 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 546,431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after acquiring an additional 373,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period.

IGF opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

