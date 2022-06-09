Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.