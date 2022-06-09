Blair William & Co. IL Has $186,000 Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,781 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

