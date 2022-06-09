Blair William & Co. IL Has $206,000 Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 326,916 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 317,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.92. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

