Blair William & Co. IL Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 214,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 99,148 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 81,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 220,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.