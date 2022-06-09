Blair William & Co. IL Has $67,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 263.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

